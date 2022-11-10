A Veterans Day Love Story At UNC Charlotte

Angel Rodriguez and Bethany Mavromatis found a mission — and each other — at UNC Charlotte. As veterans of the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy, respectively, putting their military education benefits to work, they are singularly committed to upholding the University’s designation as “military friendly.” In doing so, they are leading efforts that ensure the campus experiences of student veterans include engagement, connection and friendship — while preserving Charlotte’s founding purpose to serve those who serve our country.

Making this possible are their internships with the University’s Office of Veteran Services (VSO), which connect Rodriguez and Mavromatis daily to other student veterans and their unique concerns. In addition, the couple’s collective determination to reinvigorate a Student Veterans of America chapter on Charlotte’s campus has led to the formation of SVA-49ers, which is providing greater opportunity for veteran-to-veteran and campus engagement.

