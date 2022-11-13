Charlotte Men’s Basketball Headlining Myrtle Beach Invitational November 17-20

The Charlotte men’s basketball team will take part in the 2022 Myrtle Beach Invitational as a part of a loaded field featuring three 2022 NCAA Tournament squads and a pair of NIT teams, Nov. 17, 18 and 20 at the HTC Recreation & Convocation Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

Game time will be 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. based on seeding after the first round of games. Nov. 20 game times will be based upon seeding after the second round of games.

