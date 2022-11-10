Central Piedmont Spotlight On International Education Week

Central Piedmont Community College is bringing the experiences of the world to its campuses. Central Piedmont’s Global Learning office is celebrating International Education Week Nov. 14-17 with both on-campus and virtual events to broaden perspectives.

International Education Week is an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide. This joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education is part of our efforts to promote programs that prepare students for a global environment.

MORE >>>