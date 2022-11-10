Conservation Transformation At Queens University Charlotte

Queens University of Charlotte is presenting a free talk, titled From the Wilderness to Washington DC: How Conservation is Transforming the National Landscape, by Jay Erskine Leutze, an attorney, author of Stand Up That Mountain, and an avid environmentalist. Jay Leutze was awarded The Order of the Longleaf Pine, North Carolina’s highest civilian honor for conservation.

Refreshments will be provided.

Parking is available on Selwyn Avenue or the North Parking Deck.

Thursday, November 17 at 7:00pm

Rogers Science Hall, Duke Energy Auditorium (RSH 001) 1900 Selwyn Ave. Charlotte, NC

