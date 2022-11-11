UNC Charlotte Vice Chancellor Honored With Outstanding Executive Award

Niles Sorensen is the 2022 Outstanding Fundraising Executive Award recipient as presented by the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Charlotte Chapter at its National Philanthropy Day luncheon held at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown Thursday, Nov. 10.

Sorensen, who will retire at the end of December, was honored for his four-decade fundraising career, including 16 years working to strengthen UNC Charlotte’s visibility and support in the region. Among his many accomplishments as vice chancellor for the Division of University Advancement were the creation of the prestigious Levine Scholars Program; the completion of the largest capital campaign in the University’s history, which raised more than $218 million; and the update of the University brand.

“Niles’ hard work and dedication to fundraising have helped the University reach new heights and exceed extraordinary fundraising goals,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Through the vision and work of University leaders like Niles, we are well-positioned to continue an upward trajectory of external support.”

MORE >>>