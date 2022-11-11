Charlotte Cross Country Athlete Wins First Regional Championship In Program’s History

At the 2022 NCAA Southeast Regional Championships Nick Scudder delivered for Charlotte, winning the Individual Championship at the meet. Scudder finished with a time of 29:42 to lead the men, who finished seventh overall as a team.

Scudder’s win on Friday was the first regional championship in Charlotte cross country history. Scudder has only lost one race this season, when he finished in second place at the Joe Piane ND Invitational in South Bend, Indiana. This win also punches Scudder’s ticket to Stillwater next week for the NCAA Championships.

