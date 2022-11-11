Central Piedmont Health Career Grads Excel In Certification Exams

Central Piedmont Community College health career grads continue to shine in their licensing exams and job placement rates, which will also help meet critical workforce needs in Mecklenburg County.

Students graduating in 2022 from Central Piedmont’s Cytotechnology, Dental Hygiene, Medical Laboratory Technology, Ophthalmic Medical Personnel, and Polysomnography programs all achieved 100-percent certification exam pass rates. Nursing NCLEX exam pass rates were 98 percent, and Dental Assisting grads earned a 96-percent pass rate. Job placement rates are at or trending to 100 percent for all Central Piedmont health programs.

MORE >>>