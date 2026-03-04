WCNC Charlotte Hosts Dr. Robert Lindsey To Promote JCSU’s Health Fair and Career Extravaganza

WCNC Charlotte and Charlotte Today with Colleen Odegaard and Eugene Robinson hosted JCSU’s own Dr. Robert Lindsey, Health & Human Performance.

The Barbershop Twins were on hand, too (Damian Johnson, JCSU Alum and Jermaine Johnson, No Grease Barbershop).

They were there to promote the JCSU Health Fair and Career Extravaganza set for Wednesday, March 4, 2026, 10 am – 2 pm that will feature free health screenings, free haircuts, graduate school counselors and more.