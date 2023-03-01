2023 Barbershop Talk Event At Queens University Of Charlotte

Civic Engagement. Health Equity. Family Dynamics. These topics and more were discussed by a multigenerational crowd at this year’s “Barbershop Talk” event sponsored by the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement at Queens University of Charlotte. Dabreon Davis ’23, president of the Black Student Union, welcomed attendees to the event and encouraged a foundation of respect to incite vulnerability during the evening’s discussion. Students were invited to receive a free haircut from local barbers while engaging in thoughtful discourse about pressing topics.

“Barbershops have always been a place of refuge for Black males in the community,” said Darryl White Sr., assistant dean of diversity, inclusion and community engagement at Queens. “This Black History Month event brings that familiar environment to our campus and gives students a chance to open up and talk about everything.”

