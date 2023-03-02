Charlotte Club Swim Team Bound For College Club Swimming National Championships

Charlotte’s Club Swim Team is a place for swimmers of all levels to practice and compete in the sport they love without the pressure and time commitment that comes with being on a collegiate varsity team.

The team is currently crowdfunding to help them become more successful, access better resources and gain team exposure. Their goal is to raise $5,000 to attend the College Club Swimming National Championships at Ohio State University, March 31 through April 2. Ten members of the team qualified for nationals!

Learn more about the team and their crowdfunding project in this Q&A.

