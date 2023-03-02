Associate Vice Chancellor For Business Services Appointed At UNC Charlotte

Doug Lape has been appointed associate vice chancellor for business services, effective Wednesday, March 1. He had been serving as interim in the role since Sept. 1, 2022.

Lape will oversee the overall administration and strategic leadership for campus food services (meal plans, retail dining, catering, concessions and convenience stores), bookstores and other campus retail operations, reprographic services, vending and ATMs, mail and package services, licensing and trademark management, 49er ID card services and parking and transportation services.

