JCSU 2026 Commencement Activities May 15 & May 17

The following is a list of the 2026 Commencement activities for Undergraduates [Traditional & Non-Traditional] & Graduates. Following the list are details on each event that you will find helpful as you prepare to celebrate your graduation from Johnson C. Smith University.

Baccalaureate Service

Friday, May 15, 2026

4 p.m.

Jane M. Smith Memorial Church

Friday, May 15, 2026 4 p.m. Jane M. Smith Memorial Church Commencement

Sunday, May 17, 2026

11:00 a.m.*

Bojangles Coliseum

* Graduates must assemble at 9:00 a.m. at Ovens Arena at Bojangles Coliseum

Graduates must assemble at 9:00 a.m. in Bojangles for graduate check-in and final instructions as it pertains to Commencement. There will be a separate entry for graduates and guests. Graduates will enter through Ovens Arena at Bojangles Coliseum.

Graduates may not process with purses, bags, children, other individuals, or pets.

Students who have not successfully completed all degree requirements are not permitted to participate in the processional and are not permitted to wear regalia at the Commencement ceremony.

Cap and Gown along with honor cords, tassels, medallions, and fraternity/sorority Kente cloth stoles are permitted for Commencement. Tassels should be worn on the right side of the cap. During the Commencement exercises, the tassel will be transferred to the left side of the cap, upon instruction from the podium.

Given the formal nature of the Commencement, graduates are not allowed to carry anything in the procession or recession (e.g. no book bags, laptops, blue tooth devices, pocketbooks, pets, children, etc.).

book bags, laptops, blue tooth devices, pocketbooks, pets, children, etc.). The processional will depart at approximately 10:55 a.m. and will be led by Faculty Marshals. Once the line-up is finalized and the processional begins, graduates will not be allowed to enter the line. Graduates will march in by colleges in the academic procession.

The recessional will proceed in the same order as at the Baccalaureate service: Platform party first, followed by faculty, then alumni in reunion and graduates.

There are no tickets for this event. Bojangles’ Coliseum adheres to the American Disabilities Act, all seating is on a first come first served basis.

Bag Policy

Bojangles Coliseum has a clear bag policy that all attendees must adhere to:

Approved Bags: Any non-clear bags that do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5” in size, which is approximately the size of a hand bag with or without a handle/strap, such as a small clutch purse. Clear bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”.

Outside food and beverages are not permitted inside the venue.

Prohibited Bags: Any non-clear bag larger than 4.5” x 6.5” and clear bags larger than 12” x 6” x 12” are not allowed. These include but are not limited to: backpacks, briefcases, camera bags, cinch bags, computer bags, fanny packs, coolers of any kind and luggage of any kind.

*All permitted items inside the venue are subject to search upon entry and at any point while on Bojangles Entertainment Complex property.

Attire for Commencement

Dress pants or dress skirts that show below the hem of the robe must be dark in color.

Collared shirts that show above the neckline of the robe must be white.

Ties must be dark in color.

Dress shoes must be appropriately formal and dark in color.

Religious headwear, if worn, must be dark in color.

Earrings must be small (i.e. pearl or other studs). No dangling jewelry (earrings, bracelets, etc.)

Accessibility

Bojangles’ Coliseum strongly encourages those needing accessible seating to arrive early. All accessible seating will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Every effort will be made on the day of an event to accommodate those needing accessibility seats, but this is based on availability.

Parking attendants will direct guests to the accessible lot located near the Main Entrance. Anyone using the spaces must display the proper State Identification tag. Spaces are on a first–come, first-served basis.

Sign Language will be offered to guests who are hearing impaired and require interpretation.

Graduates participating in Commencement needing accessible seating or accommodations for themselves should contact the Office of the Registrar at registrar@jcsu.edu.

Commencement Parking

There is no fee for Parking at Bojangles’ Coliseum during Commencement. The parking lot will be open for graduates and guests at 9:00 am. To reduce traffic congestion, Bojangles’ Coliseum suggests that all guests arrive one hour prior to the event’s start time.

Directions to Bojangles Coliseum

Shuttle Service

Shuttle service will be provided for any graduate or student who does not have transportation. Shuttle service from campus to Bojangles will begin at 7 am in front of the Music Building Annex and will run until 7:30 am for graduates and 9:00 am for all other students. Departure service from Bojangles Coliseum back to campus will start at 1:00 pm and go on until 3:00pm.

NOTE: Graduates must assemble at 9:00 a.m. in Ovens Arena at Bojangles Coliseum for graduate check-in.

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