Card Access Only On Charlotte Campus Buildings May 8 – 18
Beginning at 8 a.m., Friday, May 8, through Monday, May 18, all campus buildings will be on card access only. All faculty, staff and students will need their mobile or physical 49er ID card to enter any campus building.
This is the protocol for all campus buildings when classes are not in session and aligns with safety measures on other large campuses.
View the building access hours
The only exceptions to the swipe-access-only protocols will be:
- Athletic Facilities
- Atkins Library
- Barnhardt Student Activity Center (SAC)
- Cone University Center
- Dubois Center
- FM/PPS Building
- Facilities Operations and Parking (FOPS)
- Gage Undergraduate Admissions Center
- Joyce Davis Waddell Center for Health and Student Wellness
- Popp Martin Student Union
- Prospector (REPROS)
- SoVi (Mail and Package Services)
- University Recreation Center
If you do not have your Niner ID card, you may download a mobile one to your phone.