Card Access Only On Charlotte Campus Buildings May 8 – 18

Beginning at 8 a.m., Friday, May 8, through Monday, May 18, all campus buildings will be on card access only. All faculty, staff and students will need their mobile or physical 49er ID card to enter any campus building.

This is the protocol for all campus buildings when classes are not in session and aligns with safety measures on other large campuses.

View the building access hours

The only exceptions to the swipe-access-only protocols will be:

Athletic Facilities

Atkins Library

Barnhardt Student Activity Center (SAC)

Cone University Center

Dubois Center

FM/PPS Building

Facilities Operations and Parking (FOPS)

Gage Undergraduate Admissions Center

Joyce Davis Waddell Center for Health and Student Wellness

Popp Martin Student Union

Prospector (REPROS)

SoVi (Mail and Package Services)

University Recreation Center

If you do not have your Niner ID card, you may download a mobile one to your phone.