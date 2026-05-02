Queens University’s 2026 Commencement Ceremony Schedule May 7-8

Thursday, May 7

2:30 p.m. – Commencement Rehearsal | Trexler Courtyard

We are hosting an in-person rehearsal to walk you through the day of Commencement! We will guide all graduates through the check-in process, lineup, and procession. We will start at Trexler Courtyard and walk all graduates from check-in to lineup and then to Curry Arena. This rehearsal is for all undergraduate and graduate students participating in the commencement ceremony.

5:30-7:30 p.m. – Alumni Association Welcome Party, Queen Park Social

Join the Charlotte Chapter of the Queens University Alumni Association as we welcome the Class of 2026 into our alumni community!

Celebrate this exciting milestone with an evening of networking, connection, and fun as alumni and new graduates come together. Enjoy complimentary appetizers and take advantage of bowling lanes and shoes provided for a relaxed, social atmosphere.

Student Engagement will provide one drink ticket for each senior. There will also be game tickets provided. Transportation will be provided to and from Queens to Queen Park Social.

Questions? Please contact alumni@queens.edu.

Register now

Friday, May 8

3:00 p.m. – Baccalaureate | Belk Chapel

We would love for you to join us at this special ceremony and reception! For more information and how to register, please visit our Baccalaureate webpage for further updates in the Spring.

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