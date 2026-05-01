Charlotte University College Name Change Helps Create A Student-Centered Environment

Beginning July 1, 2026, the Office of Undergraduate Education and University College will be known as University College, establishing a single, consistent name for the unit.

The new name is intended to improve clarity and better reflect the University’s commitment to student success. The change aligns UNC Charlotte with peer and UNC System institutions and makes it easier for students, faculty and staff to understand and access the academic services and resources University College provides.

The Office of Disability Services—part of University College—will be renamed the Office of Accessibility and Accommodation, effective July 1. The new name reflects modern higher education standards and emphasizes access and support. It also more clearly communicates the office’s dual role in fostering an accessible campus environment and providing accommodations that support student success.

“These name changes reflect the University’s commitment to creating a student-centered environment where support is clear, accessible and aligned with best practices,” said Jennifer Troyer, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “By using language that more accurately describes the work of University College and the Office of Accessibility and Accommodation, we can better connect students to the resources they need to thrive and ensure our campus remains supportive, responsive and focused on student success.”

Teresa Petty will continue to lead University College. Petty, associate provost and dean of University College, joined UNC Charlotte in 2005 and assumed her current role in 2024.

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