African American Playwrights Group 10-Minute Play Festival At Central Piedmont

Central Piedmont Tate Hall

April 18 2026 at 3:00pm

The African American Playwrights Group (AAPG) proudly presents the Fourth Annual AAPG 10-Minute Play Festival — a dynamic celebration of creativity, culture, and conversation.

Experience an evening featuring a collection of powerful 10-minute one-act plays, followed by audience feedback/talkback after each performance.

The African American Playwrights Group (AAPG) is a Charlotte, NC-based, nationwide membership organization founded in 2019 by Vickie L. Evans to support Black playwrights through monthly meetings, professional development, and networking. The group fosters collaboration, producing culturally-based theater and providing resources for script development, with over 60 industry guest speakers since its inception.

Key details about the African American Playwrights Group: