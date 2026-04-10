African American Playwrights Group 10-Minute Play Festival At Central Piedmont
Central Piedmont Tate Hall
April 18 2026 at 3:00pm
The African American Playwrights Group (AAPG) proudly presents the Fourth Annual AAPG 10-Minute Play Festival — a dynamic celebration of creativity, culture, and conversation.
Experience an evening featuring a collection of powerful 10-minute one-act plays, followed by audience feedback/talkback after each performance.
The African American Playwrights Group (AAPG) is a Charlotte, NC-based, nationwide membership organization founded in 2019 by Vickie L. Evans to support Black playwrights through monthly meetings, professional development, and networking. The group fosters collaboration, producing culturally-based theater and providing resources for script development, with over 60 industry guest speakers since its inception.
Key details about the African American Playwrights Group:
- Mission: To write, produce, and perform quality, culturally-based theater while supporting the professional growth of African American dramatists.
- Founder: Vickie L. Evans, a Charlotte-based award-winning playwright, director, and producer.
- Activities: The group meets monthly, hosts writing workshops, and provides opportunities for networking and mentorship.
- Membership: The group consists of approximately 25 playwrights nationwide.