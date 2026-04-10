Popular Central Piedmont Spring Plant Sale Offers A Wide Selection

Central Piedmont’s horticulture technology program is hosting its annual Spring Plant Sale, offering a wide selection of plants just in time for spring gardening. Proceeds from the sale directly support the horticulture technology program and provide hands-on learning opportunities for students.

When:

Friday, Apr. 17, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 18, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Where: Horticulture Building, Cato Campus | 3645 E. W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC

What you’ll find

Vegetables : tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, melons

tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, melons Herbs : basil, parsley, dill, cilantro, lavender, oregano, sage

basil, parsley, dill, cilantro, lavender, oregano, sage Flowers: zinnias, marigolds, impatiens, vinca and new flower varieties this year

Houseplants: succulents and additional specialty plants

Parking and payment

Free parking is available at the Cato Campus

Cash, personal checks and cards are accepted

Gardeners of all experience levels can shop a diverse selection of spring plants while supporting Central Piedmont students and programs.

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