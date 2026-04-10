Popular Central Piedmont Spring Plant Sale Offers A Wide Selection
Central Piedmont’s horticulture technology program is hosting its annual Spring Plant Sale, offering a wide selection of plants just in time for spring gardening. Proceeds from the sale directly support the horticulture technology program and provide hands-on learning opportunities for students.
When:
- Friday, Apr. 17, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Saturday, Apr. 18, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
Where: Horticulture Building, Cato Campus | 3645 E. W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC
What you’ll find
- Vegetables: tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, melons
- Herbs: basil, parsley, dill, cilantro, lavender, oregano, sage
- Flowers: zinnias, marigolds, impatiens, vinca and new flower varieties this year
- Houseplants: succulents and additional specialty plants
Parking and payment
- Free parking is available at the Cato Campus
- Cash, personal checks and cards are accepted
Gardeners of all experience levels can shop a diverse selection of spring plants while supporting Central Piedmont students and programs.