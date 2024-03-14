Central Piedmont Academic Success Center Overcomes Educational Obstacles

Central Piedmont students grappling with math, science, or writing, can utilize the Academic Success Center (ASC) as a springboard for conquering educational hurdles and boosting self-reliant learning skills. Get academic support throughout the day, evening, and on weekends. Take advantage of these diverse resource tools to ensure success.

There are two options to receive academic support:

Option 1: Make an appointment with an ASC tutor on campus. It can be in-person or virtual.

Option 2: Make a virtual appointment with a Brainfuse tutor. These appointments are available after 5:00 p.m. in the evenings and on weekends.

Learn how to:

Make an appointment with an ASC Tutor using Tutor Match .

. Make an appointment with a Brainfuse tutor using Live Help .

. Submit a paper for writing assistance .

. Access your virtual session.

If you have any questions, contact the Academic Success Center (ASC) by phone at 704-330-6422 or via e-mail at asc@cpcc.edu or visit us at one of our locations:

Central Campus: Parr Center, Level 2, Suite 2130

Levine Campus: Levine III, Room 2520

Cato Campus: Cato II, Room 270

