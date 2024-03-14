Charlotte Basketball’s Dynamic Duo Earns All-AAC Honors in Stellar Season

As the college basketball season winds down, the American Athletic Conference announced its All-Conference teams Tuesday, shining a spotlight on Charlotte’s standout junior guard Lu’Cye Patterson and junior forward Igor Milicic Jr. for their exceptional play throughout the season. Their efforts have not only turned heads but have also placed them among the AAC’s elite, signaling a historic campaign for the 49ers.

Lu’Cye Patterson: A Guard with a Scoring Touch

Patterson, a redshirt junior guard, has been a force to be reckoned with on the court, earning himself a spot on the AAC’s Second Team. Leading Charlotte with an average of 14.5 points per game and starting in all 30 games this season, Patterson’s consistency and scoring ability have been pivotal for the 49ers. With 23 games scoring in double figures and eight 20-point games to his name, Patterson’s performance has been nothing short of impressive.

Reflecting on his journey and improvement, Patterson said, “I’ve worked hard to improve my game, especially my shooting. Seeing the hard work pay off this season has been incredibly rewarding.”

His standout moment came in the regular-season finale against East Carolina, where he dropped a career-high 27 points, showcasing his shooting prowess from both the field and the free-throw line.

Igor Milicic Jr.: Dominating Inside and Out

Milicic Jr., a 6-10 forward with the versatility to impact both inside and beyond the arc, earned Third Team All-AAC honors. With averages of 13 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, Milicic Jr. has been a double-double machine, recording ten over the season. His ability to stretch the floor, shooting 37.8% from three, has made him a unique threat in the AAC.

“The feeling of being recognized for your hard work is unparalleled,” Milicic Jr. remarked, reflecting on his diverse skill set that has challenged traditional positions in basketball.

A Historic Season for the 49ers

Patterson and Milicic Jr. have been central figures in Charlotte’s resurgence this season, leading the team to a 19-11 overall record and a 13-5 mark in conference play. Their contributions have shattered expectations, with the 49ers tying the program record for conference wins and securing a top-three finish for the first time since 2006.

As Charlotte gears up for the AAC Tournament, the team looks to capture its first conference tournament title since 2001. The No. 3 seed 49ers will hit the court in the quarterfinals, with eyes set on continuing their remarkable run.

With Patterson and Milicic Jr. at the helm, the Charlotte 49ers are not just participants in the tournament; they’re contenders.

