Charlotte Celebrates Innovation in Study Abroad Programs

In a significant nod to global educational initiatives, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s Office of Education Abroad (OEA) has honored Associate Professor of Architecture Jeff Balmer with the first-ever Curriculum Design Award. This accolade highlights the groundbreaking work being done to foster international engagement and provide dynamic overseas learning opportunities for students, affectionately known as Niner Nation.

Balmer’s notable contribution comes in the form of the Rome/Istanbul study abroad program within the School of Architecture, lauded for its “innovation in implementing a low-cost and impactful education abroad program that fits within the rigorous curriculum followed by architecture students,” according to the OEA. This annual offering allows fourth-year undergraduate architecture students to engage deeply with the historic and architectural marvels of Rome and Istanbul, cities unparalleled in their cultural and architectural significance.

The program kicks off with a three-month stint in Rome, where students delve into the city’s rich history and culture, embark on regional excursions, and complete a series of assignments and projects designed to enhance their understanding and appreciation of architecture. This semester, the program proudly hosts 39 students and three faculty members in the Italian capital.

Following their time in Rome, participants have the option to extend their learning experience with a three-week visit to Istanbul. There, students collaborate with their Turkish counterparts in a weeklong design workshop that explores urbanistic and cultural themes unique to the city.

To commemorate these achievements, OEA is organizing a special ceremony on April 11. At this event, Balmer, alongside Jane Houston, the recipient of the inaugural International Excellence Award, will be formally recognized for their significant contributions to enhancing global engagement and educational experiences abroad for the UNC Charlotte community.

