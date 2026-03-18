Central Piedmont Brings Students, Faculty, And Partners Together On Beyond Barriers Day
Central Piedmont will host Beyond Barriers Day on Thursday, Mar. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is designed to bring together students, faculty and community partners for an interactive experience focused on inclusion, accessibility and belonging.
Why it matters
The event highlights the shared commitment of Central Piedmont, its American Sign Language program, Disability Services and the Special Olympics to building a campus where every student feels supported and valued.
What to expect
- Continental breakfast (registration required)
- Engaging workshops
- Resource tables with community organizations
- A guided lunch discussion focused on accessibility and connection
Who’s involved
- Community organizations
- The Central Piedmont ASL program
- The Disability Services department
- Special Olympics representatives
How to attend
To learn more or reserve a spot, email Donell Stines-Jones.