Central Piedmont Brings Students, Faculty, And Partners Together On Beyond Barriers Day

Central Piedmont will host Beyond Barriers Day on Thursday, Mar. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is designed to bring together students, faculty and community partners for an interactive experience focused on inclusion, accessibility and belonging.

Why it matters

The event highlights the shared commitment of Central Piedmont, its American Sign Language program, Disability Services and the Special Olympics to building a campus where every student feels supported and valued.

What to expect

Continental breakfast (registration required)

Engaging workshops

Resource tables with community organizations

A guided lunch discussion focused on accessibility and connection

Who’s involved

Community organizations

The Central Piedmont ASL program

The Disability Services department

Special Olympics representatives

How to attend

To learn more or reserve a spot, email Donell Stines-Jones.

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