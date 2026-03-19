Charlotte’s Sukumar Kamalasadan And Babak Parkhideh Named 2026 Senior Members Of The National Academy Of Inventors

Sukumar Kamalasadan and Babak Parkhideh have been named to the 2026 Class of Senior Members of the National Academy of Inventors, a recognition honoring academic inventors whose work has made a measurable impact through patents, commercialization and mentorship.

“The induction of these faculty members is an extraordinary achievement and a powerful recognition of the University’s growing influence in innovation and technology commercialization,” said Laura Peter, executive director of intellectual property and technology transfer.

Powering the Future of Energy

Sukumar Kamalasadan, Duke Energy Distinguished Professor of Electric Power Engineering, is a national leader in intelligent power and energy systems. His work in renewable energy integration, smart grids and advanced control systems has attracted more than $13 million in competitive funding. His patented innovations in grid optimization and battery energy storage have been deployed with utility partners to improve reliability and support clean‑energy adoption. Kamalasadan also established the Duke Energy Smart Grid Laboratory, a testbed linking academic research with field applications. He has mentored more than 30 master’s students, 36 doctoral students and 65 undergraduate students.

Babak Parkhideh, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, has built a portfolio of 11 U.S. patents, more than $13 million in sponsored research and over 20 invention disclosures. His work in power electronics and nonintrusive sensing has advanced grid integration, converter systems and wideband contactless current sensing. Parkhideh co-founded and advised companies including SineWatts, Tell‑iPowerSensAI and Atom Power, and mentors more than 30 graduate students annually.

National recognition, lasting impact

The 2026 class of NAI Senior Members includes 230 inventors from 82 institutions worldwide, the largest cohort in program history. Senior Members will be inducted at NAI’s 15th Annual Conference, June 1-4, in Los Angeles.

Three other Charlotte faculty members were also named to the class, including Kyoung Hee Kim, professor of architecture and director of the Integrated Design Research Lab; Pinku Mukherjee, Irwin Belk Distinguished Professor of Cancer Research; and Matthew Parrow, professor of biological sciences and associate dean in the Klein College of Science.

Learn more about additional Charlotte faculty who were elected as 2026 NAI Sr. Members.

Learn what other Charlotte engineering faculty are Sr. Members and Fellows.

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