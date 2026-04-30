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Central Piedmont Takes Win, Show, Place At The 2026 North Carolina Space Symposium

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The top three winners of STEM Tank Season 8 represented Central Piedmont at the 2026 North Carolina Space Symposium. 

  • The event was held at NC State University in Raleigh. 
  • Students connected with peers from community colleges, universities and graduate schools. 
  • Participants also engaged with aerospace business owners and NASA representatives. 

Sharing research and ideas 

  • Students presented their work through poster presentations. 
  • Projects highlighted innovation, problem-solving and real-world applications. 
  • The symposium created space for collaboration and idea exchange across institutions. 

First-place team 

  • Noah Ellenbogen, Precious Bikusa, Uyen Le and Kebron Mamo. 
  • Mentor: Dr. Hisham Abdel-Aal. 
  • Project: Open Space, focused on improving parking lot design and functionality. 

Second-place team 

  • Tendaishe Mhonda, Dennisse Gonzalez Farias, Bawi Thawng, Abenezer Tesfaye and Amaiya Lipscomb. 
  • Mentor: Mr. Quillie Hunt. 
  • Project: D.A.V.E., an application designed to address a real-world challenge. 

Third-place team 

  • Jhazia Flood, Hooman Nikoei, Meyer Miller, Yasmin Pena and Paul Acka Diama. 
  • Mentor: Dr. Heather Song. 
  • Project: enhancing crosswalk visibility and safety at night. 

Support behind the scenes 

  • A special thank you to the faculty mentors for guiding student teams. 
  • Appreciation also goes to Mrs. Amber Griffin, who attended in support of the students. 
  • Their leadership helped make this experience possible and impactful for all involved. 

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