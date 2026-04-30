Central Piedmont Takes Win, Show, Place At The 2026 North Carolina Space Symposium

The top three winners of STEM Tank Season 8 represented Central Piedmont at the 2026 North Carolina Space Symposium.

The event was held at NC State University in Raleigh.

Students connected with peers from community colleges, universities and graduate schools.

Participants also engaged with aerospace business owners and NASA representatives.

Sharing research and ideas

Students presented their work through poster presentations.

Projects highlighted innovation, problem-solving and real-world applications.

The symposium created space for collaboration and idea exchange across institutions.

First-place team

Noah Ellenbogen, Precious Bikusa, Uyen Le and Kebron Mamo.

Mentor: Dr. Hisham Abdel-Aal.

Project: Open Space, focused on improving parking lot design and functionality.

Second-place team

Tendaishe Mhonda, Dennisse Gonzalez Farias, Bawi Thawng, Abenezer Tesfaye and Amaiya Lipscomb.

Mentor: Mr. Quillie Hunt.

Project: D.A.V.E., an application designed to address a real-world challenge.

Third-place team

Jhazia Flood, Hooman Nikoei, Meyer Miller, Yasmin Pena and Paul Acka Diama.

Mentor: Dr. Heather Song.

Project: enhancing crosswalk visibility and safety at night.

Support behind the scenes

A special thank you to the faculty mentors for guiding student teams.

Appreciation also goes to Mrs. Amber Griffin, who attended in support of the students.

Their leadership helped make this experience possible and impactful for all involved.

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