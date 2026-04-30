Charlotte Men’s Golf Is Building A Championship Culture As Repeat American Conference Champions

Charlotte Men’s Golf put together an historic final round on Wednesday shooting a new program record 266 (-22) to clinch the 2026 American Conference Championship, becoming the first program to repeat as champions since South Florida won four consecutive titles from 2015–18. This is Charlotte’s 12th overall conference championship and second consecutive as members of The American. Entering the final round, Charlotte trailed Memphis by four strokes.

COACH’S CORNER

“We pride ourselves on building a championship culture,” said Head Coach Ryan Cabbage . “The names and the faces may change but the people don’t. They have carried on with the winning tradition. Today was a special day. I have felt comfortable with this team knowing they are capable of great things. Daniel Boone, Jr. set the tone as the first guy out setting a new program record with a 62. As a coach, you are always proud when guys perform at a high level when it is necessary. Chase was fantastic as well all three days, you hate to see him lose in a playoff, but he has a lot to be proud of. Onto NCAA Regionals!”

CHAMPIONSHIP TRADITION

For the fourth time in the last five years, Charlotte Men’s Golf will enter the NCAA Regionals as conference champions. The Niners had four individuals finish inside the top seven on the leaderboard.

Chase Cline paced the Niners throughout the week, ultimately falling short of the individual championship in a playoff to Diego Do Patrocinio Lourenco of Memphis at 202 (-14). Daniel Boone, Jr . propelled Charlotte in round three by setting a new program round record, and a new American Conference Championship record by shooting a 62 (-10) with 10 birdies.

Justin Matthews was consistent throughout the week, shooting a 68 in all three rounds to finish tied for third individually. Seb Cave’s play was stellar in round one (66) and round three (67) while shooting for par in round two (72) to finish tied for fifth at 205, -11. Wednesday’s 266 is a new program 18-hole record and Charlotte did not record a bogey as a team until the 13th hole.

This season, Charlotte ranks as the 22nd team in the nation in both the Scoreboard rankings and the Golfweek Coaches’ Poll. The Niners are the third highest ranked mid major in the country behind Pepperdine (#14) and New Mexico (#18).

With today’s finish, Cabbage’s squad has now totaled three top three finishes during the season at The Bryan Bros Collegiate, where Charlotte finished just three strokes behind sixth ranked LSU, and finished third in a competitive field at The Hayt in March as the Niners defeated then #1 Virginia, #6 LSU, #15 Alabama, and #17 North Carolina. In October, Charlotte was ranked as high as #16.

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