“Odyssey/Odissi” Explores Diasporic Indian Arts At Charlotte’s Belk Theater

Sat, May 02, 2026 | 2pm

Saturday, May 2, 2026 7pm

Sunday, May 3, 2026 2pm

Sunday, May 3, 2026 7pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

“Odyssey/ Odissi” brings together artists, educators, scholars, and students to explore diasporic Indian arts through community-engaged research and performance.

The Odyssey/ Odissi concerts are luminous performances celebrating historical, creative, and cultural depth of South Asian diasporic knowledge. Bringing together seasoned performers and emerging artists from across the world, these events embody a dialogue between rhythm and stillness, surrender and imagination—revealing classical precision as well as its contemporary resonance. Through solo, duet, and ensemble works, the concerts weave a tapestry of movement, music, and emotion, offering audiences an immersive experience of spiritual and aesthetic essence.

Tickets for each concert are $8-$18 and can be purchased here.

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