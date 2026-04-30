Charlotte University Chorale Is In Concert With Dr. Jason Dungee At The Belk Theater
Wed, Apr 29, 2026 | 7:30pm
Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theater
9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223
The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the University Chorale in concert, under the direction of Dr. Jason Dungee, director of choral activities.
Buy tickets here. Tickets are $8 for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.
Be sure to check out the digital programs here.