How Central Piedmont College Hours Are Adjusted For Summer

The countdown to summer is on! Throughout the summer, college hours are adjusted slightly. All student facing offices will close at noon on Fridays, beginning May 15 through July 31. To learn about specific campus offerings, read more.

ITS service desk summer schedule

During the college’s summer operating schedule from May 15–July 31, the ITS Service Desk will operate with adjusted hours.

Campus location: Parr Center – Hagemeyer Library, 2nd Floor.

Monday through Thursday

Call center: 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Walk-in support: 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Friday

Call center: 8 a.m.–noon

Walk-in support: 8 a.m.–noon

Saturday

Call center: 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Walk-in support: closed.

When the service desk is closed

Search the knowledge base for troubleshooting guides and self-service solutions.

for troubleshooting guides and self-service solutions. Submit a request through the client portal using the service catalog or “submit a ticket.”

using the or “submit a ticket.” Requests are addressed in the order received once the service desk reopens.

Normal operating hours resume Monday, Aug. 3.

Food services summer hours

Schedule runs Monday, May 18 through Friday, July 31.

Central Campus

Parr Catalyst is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Closed on Fridays.

All other food service locations are closed.

Normal hours resume Monday, Aug. 3.

Campus store summer hours

Schedule runs Monday, May 18 through Friday, July 31.

Central Campus and Levine Campus

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.–noon.

Note: While the Elizabeth Avenue entrance is closed due to construction, the Central Campus Store remains open.

Cato Campus

Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Friday: closed.

Normal campus store hours resume Monday, Aug. 3.

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