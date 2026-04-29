Central Piedmont’s Non-Destructive Examination Technology Program Offers Students A High-Demand Career 

Non-destructive examination technology trains students to find hidden flaws in critical infrastructure without causing damage. Graduates help keep bridges, aircraft, power plants and industrial systems safe and operational.

Why it matters

From bridges and pipelines to aircraft and power plants, non-destructive examination professionals protect public safety.

Industries depend on these inspections to prevent failures before they happen.

Demand continues to outpace the number of trained technicians entering the field.

What students learn

Hands-on training using industry-standard technology.

Six inspection methods used across aerospace, energy, manufacturing and construction:

Radiographic testing (RT)

Magnetic particle testing (MT)

Liquid penetrant testing (PT)

Ultrasonic testing (UT)

Eddy current testing (ECT)

Visual testing (VT)

Career outlook

Median salary: $71,478.

High-tech skills translate directly into workforce readiness.

Graduates move into roles that support critical infrastructure nationwide.

Real-world recruiting

On Thursday, Mar. 26, representatives from Robins Air Force Base in Georgia visited the Harper Campus to recruit graduates.

The team included Timothy Houey, Michael Weddington and program graduate Ben Wheeler.

Robins Air Force Base is a depot-level maintenance facility handling complete aircraft overhauls.

What employers told students

Graduates are hired as civilian Department of Defense employees.

Benefits include access to on-base facilities such as the BX, gas stations and restaurants that are tax free.

Positions are classified as mission critical, meaning no layoffs regardless of political climate.

Employees are eligible for a pension.

One recruiter summed it up simply: if you graduate from the non-destructive examination technology program, you have a job.

Graduate spotlight

Ben Wheeler shared that his first assignment on the job was completed using the knowledge gained in class.

His favorite aircraft to work on is the C-5 cargo plane, standing 50 to 60 feet tall.

Wheeler now serves as the lead ultrasonic testing technician at the facility.

For students interested in a stable, high-demand career, non-destructive examination technology offers a direct path from classroom to career.

MORE >>>