Charlotte William States Lee College of Engineering Honors Alumni And Partners

As National Engineers Week drew to a close, the William States Lee College of Engineering gathered at the Harris Alumni Center to celebrate the alumni who are helping build the future.

The evening ceremony honored a select group of Charlotte engineering alumni and partners whose professional expertise, leadership and service actively defines the excellence of Niner Engineers. The alumni were recognized at a historic moment for the college: Enrollment records were shattered this year and the College welcomed its largest-ever class of first-year students. Rob Keynton, dean of the W.S. Lee College of Engineering and event host, noted that such growth is fueled in part by the commitment of alumni leaders like those honored at the ceremony.

Keynton explained that the honorees exemplify an engaged alumni relationship that goes beyond the degree. “They bring deep industry insight back to the college by serving on our Industry Advisory Board and supporting student success by establishing scholarships,” he said. “At the same time, the strength of the William States Lee College of Engineering isn’t just found in our labs or our lecture halls. It’s found in the people who carry our name into the world.”

Keynton also noted that three of the honorees helped build the next generation by building new facilities on the UNC Charlotte campus. Due to a long history of training students in the construction and civil engineering fields, these honorees are a strong representation of the many Charlotte alumni who are building infrastructure across North Carolina and beyond, meeting the growing demand of industry relocating to the state.

All alumni winners were congratulated on their unique contributions and leadership. The 2025 alumni award winners are:

Outstanding Alumni Award: Dean Arp ‘99 M.S. in civil engineering

Outstanding Alumni Award: Jon Ward ’94 civil engineering technology

Professional Achievement Award: Carol Goolsby ’86 mechanical engineering

Service Award: Eric Reichard ’89 civil engineering

Industry Partnership Award: Doosan Bobcat

Emmanuel Wallace ‘21 B.S.E.E. and chair of the W.S. Lee College of Engineering Alumni Council, facilitated the event, and current students introduced award recipients during the ceremony.

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