Charlotte’s Katie Gorski Honored With American Conference Award

– Katie Gorski was named as an American Conference Honorable Mention in this week’s set of awards, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon. It marks the third consecutive week that the 49ers have been represented on the American’s weekly honors list.

A sophomore from Catonsville, Md., Gorski led all players in points with a career-high seven in Charlotte’s 11-10 win over Old Dominion on March 14. She recorded four in the first half, including her third hat trick of the season as the Niners jumped out of a 7-2 lead. When the Monarchs battled back in the second half, Gorski dished out three assists to keep the offense going, with two of her three helpers coming on Charlotte’s final three goals of the game to clinch the win.

The only player to finish with more than three points, her contributions powered the Green and White to a 1-0 start in American Conference play this season, which already matches the 2025 win total; it also extended the ongoing program-record win streak to four games heading into the next contest, coming March 21 at Gardner-Webb.

Gorski is the fifth Niner to be recognized by the American this season and has now garnered weekly recognition from the Conference twice, adding to her Freshman of the Week award from Feb. 1, 2025.

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