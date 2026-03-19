Participate In Central Piedmont’s Student Voices Survey And Enter To Win A $500 Amazon Gift Card

Beginning Monday, Mar. 23, Central Piedmont students will receive an email invitation to participate in this term’s Student Voices Survey. This is your opportunity to share your experiences at Central Piedmont and help shape future improvements.

What you can share

Motivations and challenges to academic success

Student resources and services

Safety and security

College communication

Your feedback helps Central Piedmont strengthen support services and make data-informed decisions that reflect what matters most to you.

How to participate

Look for an email from Central Piedmont Research at centralpiedmontresearch@qualtrics-survey.com

The survey link in the message is unique to you

Win an Amazon gift card

Complete the survey to be automatically entered into a random drawing for a $100 or $500 Amazon gift card

Winners will be contacted by email within two weeks of the survey closing

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