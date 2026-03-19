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Participate In Central Piedmont’s Student Voices Survey And Enter To Win A $500 Amazon Gift Card

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Beginning Monday, Mar. 23, Central Piedmont students will receive an email invitation to participate in this term’s Student Voices Survey. This is your opportunity to share your experiences at Central Piedmont and help shape future improvements. 

What you can share 

  • Motivations and challenges to academic success 
  • Student resources and services 
  • Safety and security 
  • College communication 

Your feedback helps Central Piedmont strengthen support services and make data-informed decisions that reflect what matters most to you. 

How to participate 

Win an Amazon gift card 

  • Complete the survey to be automatically entered into a random drawing for a $100 or $500 Amazon gift card 
  • Winners will be contacted by email within two weeks of the survey closing 

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