Alejandra Campoverdi Visits Central Piedmont During Community College Month

Central Piedmont will open Community College Month with a special visit from Alejandra Campoverdi, a nationally recognized advocate for education and women’s health and the bestselling author of First Gen: A Memoir.

As part of the Parr Arts & Humanities Speaker Series, Campoverdi will discuss her experience as a first‑generation college student and reflect on the impact of educational opportunity.

Event details

Date: Wednesday, Apr. 1, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Apr. 1, 10 a.m. Location: Parr Center Theater, Central Campus

Parr Center Theater, Central Campus Info: Admission is free and registration is required

About Alejandra Campoverdi

Campoverdi is a leading national voice on educational access and women’s health.

She founded the First Gen Fund in 2024, a 501c3 organization providing hardship grants to first‑generation college students.

She previously served in the Obama White House as the White House deputy director of Hispanic media.

Her experiences reflect the lived realities of many Central Piedmont students and align with the college’s commitment to supporting first‑generation learners.

As Central Piedmont begins Community College Month, this event invites the campus community to recognize and celebrate the diverse journeys that shape who students are and who they become.

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