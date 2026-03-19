Charlotte Student Dance Showcase, “Under Construction,” Mar. 20-21

The UNC Charlotte Department of Dance presents “Under Construction,” an annual student-choreographed dance showcase, on March 20–21, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.. Held in the Robinson Hall 118 lab theatre, this showcase features mentored student choreography and performances. Tickets and more information are available through the campus events calendar. College of Arts + Architecture +2

Key Details:

Dates: Friday, March 20, 2026, and Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Time: 7:30 p.m..

Location: Robinson Hall 118 (Lab Theatre) on the UNC Charlotte campus.

Description: A showcase of student choreography and performance mentored by faculty.

This event is FREE!

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