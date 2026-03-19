Charlotte’s Kyle Spence Is Keynote Speaker At Mint Museum’s Contemporary Architecture and Design Series

The Mint Museum partnered with QCity Metro to present a Q&A with Kyle Spence, Assistant Professor of Architecture, in advance of his keynote lecture on March 19 in the museum’s Contemporary Architecture and Design Series.

On March 19, Kyle Spence will speak about the trip (to Puerto Rico over spring break), JazzSpace and other facets of his research as the keynote speaker of the Contemporary Architecture and Design Series at Mint Museum Randolph, presented in conjunction with Designing Dynamism: Kuba Textiles from the DR Congo, The Wesley Mancini Collection.

The series features talks by innovative designers who will share their practice and explore design today.

Since moving to Charlotte from New York City, Spence has become involved in community oriented initiatives and public art, including building a full-scale vertical farming planter called EcoDome for Deep Roots CPS Farm.

The goal of the series, says Annie Carlano, senior curator of Craft, Design and Fashion at The Mint Museum and curator of Designing Dynamism, is to explore the questions – What is Design and what is architecture through the imaginations and projects of four dynamic practitioners.

‘I selected Kyle as a speaker because he brings a holistic and community approach architecture, his innovative practice in New York and in Charlotte garnering national accolades,’ says Annie Carlano, senior curator of Craft, Design and Fashion at The Mint Museum and curator of Designing Dynamism.”

Read the interview with Spence in QCity Metro.