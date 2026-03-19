Food Circularity Is The Word At The Charlotte Spring Student Sustainability Summit

Learn about solutions to combat food waste and insecurity at the spring Student Sustainability Summit, from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, in EPIC Building, Room 3222.

The theme of this semester’s summit, sponsored by the Student Government Association and UNC Charlotte’s Office of Sustainability, is food circularity. Guest speakers from Chartwells and the Jamil Niner Student Pantry will share insights into food reuse on campus and in the Charlotte region.

Food circularity is an important topic because everyone needs to eat,” said Allison Tietz, Sustainability Coordinator for Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services at UNC Charlotte. “Creating a culture of reducing waste, purchasing sustainably and balancing menus can make a meaningful impact on our local food system. No one has the intention to waste food, which is why we share our knowledge and resources on how companies and individuals can reduce waste.”

Students and student organizations interested in attending the summit are encouraged to register in advance.

“Discussing food circularity with attendees allows students to develop ideas for how we can contribute to food waste reduction and recycling as individuals and as a campus,” said Avery Taylor, junior earth and environmental sciences major and sustainability liaison for the Student Government Association.

The Student Sustainability Summit is possible through the support of the UNC Charlotte Student Green Fund and is part of UNC Charlotte’s Earth Month celebration.

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