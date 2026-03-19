Central Piedmont And PSA Airlines Develop Talent To Strengthen The Aviation Workforce

Central Piedmont Community College and PSA Airlines today announced a new partnership to prepare more students for high‑demand, high‑wage careers in the aviation sector in the Charlotte region and beyond.

Nationally and regionally, the aviation industry faces rising demand for pilots, aviation maintenance technicians, drone operators, air traffic control specialists, and other skilled roles. As an American Airlines hub serving 13 other carriers and home to one of the world’s busiest airports, Mecklenburg County is uniquely positioned to develop the skilled talent needed to fuel the region’s growing aviation sector.

With support from PSA Airlines, Central Piedmont is expanding its investment in modern equipment and curriculum that will strengthen the pipeline of trained aviation professionals to sustain regional employers. Through the collaboration, Central Piedmont students will gain access to internships and PSA facilities to support hands‑on learning. PSA will also provide technical expertise and professional development opportunities for college faculty.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to strengthening the aviation workforce in one of the fastest growing regions in the country,” said Christine Hollanshead, Vice President of People of PSA Airlines. “We’re excited to help develop the next generation of aviation professionals by expanding access to hands-on training, modern equipment and scholarship support.”

Through this new partnership, PSA Airlines will establish the PSA Airlines Scholarship Fund to support students pursuing aviation‑related fields, as well as the PSA Airlines Program Fund, which will provide resources to strengthen academic programs at the college. These funds will complement the airline’s broader efforts to enhance and expand Central Piedmont’s aviation programs.

“PSA’s investment in student success is clear, and we’re proud to partner with them to develop talent for one of our region’s most essential and fastest‑growing industries,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, president of Central Piedmont. “Together, we are creating new opportunities for our students while strengthening the aviation workforce that keeps our community moving.”

Central Piedmont currently offers a range of industry-recognized aviation training opportunities, including a Private Pilot Ground School and drone instruction, with additional coursework in development. Collaboration with PSA Airlines is an important part of the college’s strategy to further invest in the future of aviation education. The college is also pursuing resources to establish a comprehensive aviation maintenance program aligned with regional workforce and economic development needs.

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