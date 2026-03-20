Harris Teeter President Tammy DeBoer Honored As Queens University BusinessWoman Of The Year

Tammy DeBoer, president of Harris Teeter, was honored as the 2025 Queens University Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year during the 40th anniversary celebratory luncheon on March 13, 2026. Surrounded by colleagues and loved ones, DeBoer was honored for her transformative influence as a community-centered leader and strategic vision required to lead a thriving $10 billion regional enterprise.

“This event has become a cornerstone of our community’s commitment to recognizing excellence, perseverance, and vision,” said Denise Rotondo, Ph.D., dean of Queens University’s McColl School of Business. “What started as a small gathering to recognize the contributions of women in our region has blossomed into a sprawling annual tradition, honoring the perseverance and vision of women who have woven their influence into the city’s economic fabric.”

Noting that women make up 41% of the McColl School’s enrollment, Rotondo celebrated the “new generation” of leadership inspired by four decades of Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year honorees.

Before the award was presented to DeBoer, Grace Nystrum, Charlotte market executive for Bank of America, presented scholarships to three students of the McColl School. Representing her peers, Queens student Cassie Shortman ’26 moved the audience with a powerful message of thanks, embodying the very legacy the event seeks to protect.

“This scholarship does more than just provide financial aid; it empowers me to build the skills I need to support myself, the confidence to truly believe I belong here, and the independence I was taught I did not deserve because of my gender,” said Shortman. “Support and mentorship from women, especially through opportunities like this, have helped me overcome those early limiting beliefs. Thank you for this honor and to everyone here for making Charlotte a place where women can thrive.”

Highlighting the university’s connections to the Charlotte business community, Kristi Coleman, CEO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) and president of the Carolina Panthers, introduced DeBoer as this year’s honoree. Coleman, the 2024 recipient, praised DeBoer as a leader who embodies the “Three C’s” of the McColl School: character, competence, and commitment to community.

DeBoer’s story is defined by unwavering focus. When asked fifteen years ago what her dream job would be, her answer was instant: “I want to lead Harris Teeter.” Today, she is doing exactly that. Her journey is an inspiring reminder of the heights a leader can reach when their path is paved with clear intention.

“Intentionality isn’t wishful thinking,” DeBoer told the crowd. “It is the discipline of knowing your destination so clearly that your daily choices begin to align with it.”

DeBoer highlighted the experiences that shaped her professional journey. From candy striper to the C-suite, DeBoer’s journey is defined by a willingness to learn and grow at every level. She spoke candidly about her start as a Food Lion cashier, her work on a furniture factory assembly line, and the challenges of her early days as a buyer. That role, in particular, forced her to find her voice. She stepped outside her comfort zone to negotiate with the “aggressive” edge needed to succeed in the competitive grocery industry.

DeBoer concluded her remarks with a powerful challenge to the audience, urging them to lead with the same intentionality that defined her own career. “I encourage you to define your journey, your way,” she said. “Declare it boldly, say it out loud. Believe it is possible and then go make it so.”

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