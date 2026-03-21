Charlotte’s William States Lee College Of Engineering Receives Critical Support For The Center For Precision Metrology

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering has announced a transformative legacy gift from Brenda and Graham Siddall, a contribution that will refine the landscape of precision metrology for generations to come. This significant investment, one of the largest gifts in the history of the college, will provide critical support to the Center for Precision Metrology, an institution that already stands as the premier academic research center of its kind in North and South America. The gift was announced on Thursday, Feb. 26 at a recognition event honoring the Siddalls who joined in person on the UNC Charlotte campus.

A Vision for the Next Generation

The gift is strategically designed to expand the boundaries of what is possible within the W.S. Lee College of Engineering by prioritizing student access and opportunities, for example, through new scholarships. Rob Keynton, dean of the college, emphasized that this support arrives at a pivotal moment as UNC Charlotte has recently been named an R1 Research Institution.

“We envision a high-performance future where technology blends seamlessly into the background of human life,” Dean Keynton remarked during the announcement. He noted that the accelerating field of precision engineering is essential for the high-functioning world of tomorrow.

Through this gift, engineering students will be empowered to move beyond theoretical concepts, transforming ambitious ideas into safe, functional, and groundbreaking realities that ensure reliability and foster global innovation. “By focusing the gift on student success,” said Keynton, “the Siddalls are ensuring that the breakthroughs of tomorrow begin with the talented students of today.”

A Relationship Forged in Precision

The roots of the gift trace back decades, born from a deep professional and personal bond between Graham Siddall and the late Bob Hocken, the founder of the CPM. After earning his Ph.D. in Natural Philosophy (Physics) from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, Graham and his wife, Brenda, moved to the United States to pursue the opportunities available in the American science and technology sectors.

Siddall’s journey to North Carolina was originally sparked by UNC Charlotte’s burgeoning reputation as a leader in precision metrology. He interviewed with Hocken, an international authority in the field and a founding father of modern metrology at the university. Although Graham ultimately accepted a prestigious Lindemann Research Fellowship at Stanford University, he remained closely connected with Hocken and the CPM researchers for the rest of his career. Central to this lasting connection is Stuart Smith, innovator and professor within the CPM. Since the 1990’s, Siddall and Smith have remained close colleagues, a relationship that has continually nurtured the growth and vision of the center.

From Einstein’s Theories to Industry Leadership

Graham Siddall’s career is a testament to the power of precision. During his tenure at Stanford, he conducted post-doctoral research on the NASA Gravity Probe B project, where he was involved in the manufacturing of ultra-precise quartz gyroscopes. These instruments, which were designed to test Einstein’s theory of relativity in space, required the use of advanced surface metrology and diamond-turned surfaces, representing some of the most complex mechanical components ever created.

Siddall eventually transitioned into executive leadership in semi-conductor capital equipment, serving as the vice-president of research, development and engineering at GCA Corp., COO at Tencor Instruments and CEO, and later chairman of the board of Credence Systems.

Despite his corporate success, Siddall has always prioritized following one’s passion. “It’s important to have passion and enjoy what you’re doing in the moment,” said Siddall. “I never set out to make money in my career. I always did what I enjoyed doing, and that passion is important.”

Meanwhile, Brenda Siddall established her own distinguished career, spending decades working within the Departments of Physiology and Psychiatry at the Stanford Medical School. Together, the Siddalls have chosen to invest in UNC Charlotte because they share the college’s values of academic-industry collaboration and technological advancement.

Global Impact of the CPM

The Center for Precision Metrology, led by Director Ed Morse, is uniquely positioned to maximize the Siddalls’ generosity. The center focuses on the science of measurement, working at a scale as small as 1 millionth of a millimeter. This micro-scale work has a “macro-impact,” influencing everything from the production of microchips to the construction of airplanes.

The CPM’s mission, encapsulated by the phrase “Atoms to Aerospace,” involves addressing real-world industrial concerns through the integration of metrology into factory quality systems. By collaborating with the National Science Foundation, government agencies and industry affiliates, the CPM continues to break new ground in inspection, algorithms and sensors.

Building a Lasting Legacy

The Siddall gift is designed to provide metrology students with critical funding for experiential learning opportunities, such as capstone projects, study abroad, research stipends and more. It will also fuel research initiatives in collaboration with the University of Sheffield in the U.K. and establish the Graham Siddall Distinguished Professor of Engineering and Metrology.

The gift ensures that UNC Charlotte will remain at the forefront of this vital field. As the university looks toward a future of enhanced connectivity, sustainability and AI, this partnership will help Niner Engineers enable industrial optimization.

“Precision engineering students have a skill set that cannot be easily reproduced with AI,” shared Siddall. “Engineers produce the AI itself, so engineering is a great place to be. It’s one of the reasons why we’re making this donation. There’s a desperate need for engineers and it’s an exciting field for the students.”

The relationship between the Siddalls and the College will help the next generation of precision engineers advance human health, innovations and industry. “Through this legacy,” concluded Keynton, “the Siddalls are not just funding research; they are fueling the visionary leaders who will craft the future.”

View more images from the recognition event.

Read more about the W.S. Lee College of Engineering Center for Precision Metrology.

Learn Morse’s Code on Metrology.

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