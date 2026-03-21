The Charlotte Gospel Choir Performs A Free Concert On Mar. 30

Mon, Mar 30, 2026 | 7:30pm

Rowe, Rowe Recital

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

This concert is FREE.

The UNC Charlotte Gospel Choir, often known as Voices of Eden, is a student-run vocal ensemble at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte directed by Dr. Michael Figgers. They perform diverse gospel music, focusing on spiritual growth and campus ministry, and have opened for artists like Yolanda Adams and Tye Tribbett.

Key details about the choir include:

Purpose: The choir aims to spread God’s love on campus, encourage community, and enhance vocal abilities.

Performance: They perform at various engagements, including end-of-semester concerts, often held in the Rowe Recital Hall .

. Repertoire: Their repertoire includes traditional and contemporary gospel songs, such as “Even Me,” “Changed,” and “Expect Your Miracle”.

Affiliation: The group is part of the UNC Charlotte Choirs program , which allows students to participate for credit or as an extracurricular activity.

, which allows students to participate for credit or as an extracurricular activity. Voices of Eden: Their social media presence can be found under the name “Voices of Eden” on Instagram and Facebook.

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