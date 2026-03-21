Charlotte Alumni Association Explores Gemini GEMs On Mar. 24

March 24, 2026

12:00 PM-1:00 PM

Zoom Webinar

Join in for the next event in UNC Charlotte Alumni Association‘s lifelong learning program, Niner Knowledge – Hidden GEMS: From Prompting to Partnerships in Everyday AI.

Learn how you can turn everyday AI into a personalized creative partner that amplifies your expertise and makes your work faster, smarter, and more human-centered.

Everyone has asked ChatGPT a question or two, used AI to write an email or gotten help with a last minute dinner recipe. But what if your everyday AI could be more? Today we will explore a powerful tool that anyone can use right now for free with a Google account: Gemini GEMs.

GEMs transform everyday AI use from generic prompting into customizable AI collaboration. Go from prompting to partnership, from AI driven to human-centered as we explore how easy it is to curate Google’s free-to-use custom tools to make AI your own, centering your expertise, experience and needs.

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Meet Your Featured Speaker

Justin Cary

Justin Cary is the Program Director for a new Interdisciplinary Studies concentration in Human-Centered AI launching at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte this Fall in the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences (CHESS). If approved by University leadership, this new Human-Centered AI concentration represents a unique opportunity for students to analyze, apply, and critically think about the role of Artificial Intelligence from the lens of the humanities and social sciences, centering the ethical and responsible foundational human skills for collaboration, creativity, frontier thinking, storytelling, lifelong learning and more while providing students with fundamental AI frameworks for career readiness.

With over ten years of experience as a faculty member at UNC Charlotte, Cary leverages his passion for human-centered AI approaches to teaching and learning with his commitment to holistic student success to bring together critical perspectives on Artificial Intelligence ensuring students are prepared for the careers they want and educators are ready to evolve educational paradigms aligned with the needs of a rapidly changing workplace.

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