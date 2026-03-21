Chicago: Teen Edition Playing At Central Piedmont’s Parr Center Mar. 27

Parr Center, Theater

SHOW TIMES

27 Mar 2026

7:00 PM

28 Mar 2026

2:00 PM

Join talented performers as they tell the story of Chicago: Teen Edition. Roxy finds herself caught between a lover and her husband. A gunshot is her only way out of one mess and into another, in jail. There, she learns about the struggles of women’s legal representation and the lengths she must go to find her way back out of the big house.

Chicago: Teen Edition is a adapted, 90-minute version of the Kander & Ebb musical, specifically designed for high school performers. It removes adult language and mature themes while keeping the jazz-age story of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly. This version features flexible, expanded casting, often recommended for performers aged 12 and up.

Key Adaptations and Features

Content: Sanitized for school appropriateness; removes songs like “Class” and “A Bit of Good”.

Music: Keys are transposed to better suit teen vocal ranges.

Duration: Full-length, roughly 90 minutes.

Cast Size: Designed for large, flexible ensembles (e.g., 10w, 9m + ensemble)

Background

Source: Based on the 1926 play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, covering real crimes in Chicago.

Style: Fosse-style choreography and jazz music, often performed by drama clubs and youth theater groups.

Requirement: High schools and youth organizations are typically restricted to producing this version rather than the standard version.

Chicago: Teen Edition is a popular choice for school theater departments looking for a challenging but appropriate production that features iconic musical numbers.

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