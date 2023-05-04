Central Piedmont Counseling Services Recognizes Mental Awareness Month

1 in 5 adults in the U.S. experience mental illness each year – but less than half receive treatment. This Mental Health Awareness Month, Central Piedmont Community College Counseling Services wants to remind you that mental illness affects many people, and there’s no shame in reaching out for help. Mental health is about more than illness and struggle, of course. It includes fostering healthy habits of self-awareness, self-esteem, and self-care. It involves enjoying positive relationships, navigating challenges with resilience, and finding satisfaction with yourself and with your life.

