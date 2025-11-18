Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeNews

Central Piedmont Culinary Arts Group Mission To South Africa Was An Unforgettable Experience

CStandard

Culinary faculty members—Chef Patricia Pitts and Chef Kimberly Stoll—led a group of student chefs on a transformative journey through Cape Town, South Africa. Over eight days, the group immersed themselves in the region’s rich culinary and cultural heritage. 

Highlights from the trip included: 

  • Cultural immersion at !Khwa ttu: Students learned about the history of the San people, South Africa’s oldest tribal community, and roasted springbok antelope over an open fire. 
  • Hospitality at False Bay College: The group experienced WorldSkills Competition-level service, enjoying tea and a fine dining luncheon. 
  • Exploring Bo Kapp: In this vibrant neighborhood, students discovered Malay-style cooking influenced by former slaves from India and the far east. 
  • Community connections in Khayelitsha: Mellows Restaurant and Siki’s Koffee Kafe welcomed the group with warmth and generosity. 
  • Farm-to-table experiences: At Oranjezicht City Farm, students sampled kelp ravioli, kelp lasagna, and herbal fruity mocktails at Veld and Sea. 

A taste of North Carolina in Cape Town 

In a gesture of cultural exchange, the group hosted a southern-style dinner at Muiz Community Kitchen during its Thursday Night Supper Club fundraiser. The menu featured: 

  • NC smoked pulled chicken and smoked cauliflower wings 
  • House-made NC BBQ sauce and creamy coleslaw 
  • Carolina Gold Rice and Sea Island Peas, brought all the way from North Carolina 
  • A chef-inspired apple pie for dessert 

Reflections from the journey 

The hosts throughout Cape Town were gracious, kind, and generous. The students returned with full hearts, full bellies, and a deeper understanding of global culinary traditions. It was the trip of a lifetime—eight days of unforgettable experiences and lifelong learning. 

MORE >>>