Central Piedmont Culinary Arts Group Mission To South Africa Was An Unforgettable Experience

Culinary faculty members—Chef Patricia Pitts and Chef Kimberly Stoll—led a group of student chefs on a transformative journey through Cape Town, South Africa. Over eight days, the group immersed themselves in the region’s rich culinary and cultural heritage.

Highlights from the trip included:

Cultural immersion at !Khwa ttu : Students learned about the history of the San people, South Africa’s oldest tribal community, and roasted springbok antelope over an open fire.

Hospitality at False Bay College: The group experienced WorldSkills Competition-level service, enjoying tea and a fine dining luncheon.

Exploring Bo Kapp: In this vibrant neighborhood, students discovered Malay-style cooking influenced by former slaves from India and the far east.

Community connections in Khayelitsha: Mellows Restaurant and Siki’s Koffee Kafe welcomed the group with warmth and generosity.

Farm-to-table experiences: At Oranjezicht City Farm, students sampled kelp ravioli, kelp lasagna, and herbal fruity mocktails at Veld and Sea.

A taste of North Carolina in Cape Town

In a gesture of cultural exchange, the group hosted a southern-style dinner at Muiz Community Kitchen during its Thursday Night Supper Club fundraiser. The menu featured:

NC smoked pulled chicken and smoked cauliflower wings

House-made NC BBQ sauce and creamy coleslaw

Carolina Gold Rice and Sea Island Peas, brought all the way from North Carolina

A chef-inspired apple pie for dessert

Reflections from the journey

The hosts throughout Cape Town were gracious, kind, and generous. The students returned with full hearts, full bellies, and a deeper understanding of global culinary traditions. It was the trip of a lifetime—eight days of unforgettable experiences and lifelong learning.

