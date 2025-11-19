Charlotte Global Driving The University Into A New Era Of Global Leadership

UNC Charlotte’s Office of International Programs, a cornerstone of international education since 1975, has officially rebranded as Charlotte Global in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The bold, new identity name reflects the office’s expanded commitment to prepare students to lead and thrive in an increasingly interconnected world while continuing to champion in global engagement across campus and the Charlotte community.

“The name Charlotte Global better reflects who we are today — a campus and community deeply connected to the world,” said Joël Gallegos, associate provost for international programs. “For 50 years, we’ve helped students study, research and intern abroad while welcoming international students to Charlotte.”

Since its founding, the office has advanced international education through curriculum development, faculty research and global programming. It has coordinated transformative education abroad opportunities, hosted international students and scholars and fostered partnerships with universities worldwide.

In the community, Charlotte Global sponsors hallmark events such as the North Carolina Great Decisions Program and the International Festival, and hosts the World Affairs Council of Charlotte, the largest of its kind in the Carolinas.

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Office of International Programs, we honor a legacy of academic excellence, global engagement and transformative impact,” said Jennifer Troyer, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “The unveiling of Charlotte Global marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of this office — one that reflects its enduring commitment to fostering international collaboration and preparing our students to lead and work in a globally connected world.”

The rebranding underscores UNC Charlotte’s growing global footprint, with rising participation in education abroad programs and international students from over 100 countries.

“Looking ahead, Charlotte Global will continue to innovate, offering programs that empower students to become globally-minded citizens and leaders,” said Gallegos.

From education abroad to international festivals, Charlotte Global is shaping the next generation of internationally minded citizens and propelling UNC Charlotte into a new era of global leadership.

