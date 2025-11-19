Watch Charlotte Ace Ni Xi Continue Her Championship Run On ESPN 

Ni Xi will continue her historic run at the NCAA Individual Championships on Wednesday.

She captured a 7-6(2), 6-7(3), 7-5 marathon win over Cal’s Mao Mushika on Tuesday in the Round of 64 at the USTA National Campus. She’ll face Ohio State’s Luciana Perry, who beat Penn’s Esha Velaga, on Wednesday, with the action once again streaming on ESPN+.

“I’m really enjoying being at the NCAA tournament, there’s a great atmosphere here,” Xi said. “I’m glad I came through the first round representing Charlotte, and I’m excited to have the chance to compete again tomorrow.”

Xi earned her way into the event — the first qualifier in program history — thanks to an American Conference Individual Championship and a subsequent semifinal run at the ITA Conference Masters Championships. Her 6-4, 7-5 win over Arizona State’s Vivian Ovrootsky clinched her trip to Florida.

She clinched a conference title in Tulsa, Okla., with a 6-0, 6-4 win over No. 3 seed Giorgia Roselli of Wichita State. It capped a run in which the second-year standout did not drop a set.

MORE >>>