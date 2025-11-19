Charlotte Nationally Approved As A Coveted Graduate Safety Practitioner

UNC Charlotte’s commitment to advancing workplace safety and professional readiness has reached a new, competitive milestone. The occupational safety track of the M.S. in Fire Protection and Safety Management is now officially approved by the national Board of Certified Safety Professionals as a Graduate Safety Practitioner (GSP) Qualified Academic Program.

With this prestigious quality designation, graduates of the program earn immediate access to the GSP credential, considered the gold standard in the safety field. This is a significant outcome that recognizes their advanced knowledge in safety, health and environmental practice.

The GSP designation serves as a direct, accelerated pathway toward the Certified Safety Professional certification, the highest level designation. Graduates who earn the GSP are able to waive the professional exam, significantly speeding up their path to being certified.

The fire protection and safety management program’s occupational safety track prepares students to identify and mitigate workplace hazards through a blend of engineering analysis, regulatory understanding, and leadership training. The new GSP qualification strengthens the degree’s value even further, positioning UNC Charlotte graduates for rapid advancement across multiple industries.

As the only engineering college in North Carolina’s largest city, the William States Lee College of Engineering continues to build pathways that directly align education with critical workforce demand. The GSP designation reinforces the program’s purpose to produce safety leaders who combine technical expertise with real-world application, strengthening the workforce and communities they serve. Learn more information about the Graduate Safety Practitioner process.

