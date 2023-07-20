Central Piedmont Debuts Arts & Humanities Series

Central Piedmont Community College will debut the new Parr Arts & Humanities Series in September. Tickets for the inaugural season’s events are on sale now.

The Parr Arts & Humanities Series will bring renowned authors, artists and performers to Central Piedmont for the benefit and enrichment of the college, its students and the community. The inaugural season of the series will start on Sept. 19, with a presentation and discussion on, “A Tradition of Discretion, Loyalty and Hospitality at the White House,” by journalist and historian Kate Andersen Brower.

