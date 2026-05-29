Central Piedmont Designated A 2026-2027 Military Friendly® School

Nearly 1,000 U.S. military veteran students and dependents supported through multi-campus Military Families and Veteran Services centers

Central Piedmont Community College earned the 2026–2027 Military Friendly® School designation, recognizing the college’s strong commitment to serving veterans, transitioning service members and military-connected students.

Since 2013, the college has proudly supported military-connected students through its Military Families and Veterans Services centers, which operate as a comprehensive one-stop support model across multiple campuses.

Services include:

Academic advising

Counseling

Career coaching

Goal setting and mentoring

Assistance with education benefits

Scholarship support

Connections to community resources

These dedicated veteran spaces and support staff help ensure accessible, consistent support throughout a student’s academic journey.

“This recognition reflects Central Piedmont’s commitment to meeting military-connected students where they are and helping them succeed,” said Dr. Amy Bruining, vice president of student affairs. “Through dedicated support services and clear academic and career pathways, we ensure veterans and their families can achieve their goals and build meaningful futures.”

Central Piedmont also offers priority registration for eligible veteran students and serves as an approved institution for Veteran Affairs education benefits. In 2024-25, the college enrolled nearly 1,000 U.S. military veteran students and dependents.

The college’s approach is designed to support not only veterans and service members, but also military spouses and families as they navigate the transition from military service to civilian education and careers.

“Choosing a Military Friendly® school like Central Piedmont makes an enormous difference for veterans,” said Lawanda Ellison, a Central Piedmont student in the Information Technology program who serves in the U.S. Army Reserve. “You’re not treated like a number. From day one, the Military Families and Veterans Services team helped me understand how to maximize my VA benefits, plan my classes and move forward with confidence. They go above and beyond to make sure you’re supported — not just academically, but personally — and that kind of guidance makes the transition from military service to college life so much easier.”

About the Military Friendly® School designation

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Schools designation are evaluated using a combination of public data sources and responses to a proprietary survey. More than 3,200 organizations participated in the 2026–2027 Military Friendly® review process.

Final ratings were determined by combining survey results, public data and an assessment of each institution’s ability to meet or exceed benchmarks related to student recruitment, retention, academic progress, graduation rates, career placement and support services for veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses.

“Earning the Military Friendly® designation is more than a badge of honor; it is a reflection of an institution’s deep-rooted values and strategic commitment to those who served,” said Kayla Lopez, Vice President of Memberships at Military Friendly®. “These schools don’t just open doors for veterans and military spouses — they build sustainable pathways for academic success and long-term impact.”

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