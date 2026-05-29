Charlotte’s Bella Burke Named To The 2026 Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game

Defender Bella Burke has been officially named as one of the 48 participants at the Division I level in the 2026 Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Senior All-Star Game, the organization announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Hosted at the USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Md. on Saturday, May 30, the IWLCA Senior All-Star Game features 135 graduating players across the NCAA DI, DII, and DIII levels. Burke will take the field as part of the DI Blue All-Stars side, set to play the White All-Stars at 12:30 p.m. at Tierney Field. Admission to each of the three games on Saturday is free, but they will not be streamed.

A 2026 team captain, Burke gives the 49ers a second representative in the IWLCA Senior All-Star game after fellow defender Gianna Cutaia earned the honor after Charlotte’s inaugural 2025 campaign.

The East Moriches, N.Y. native led the Niners in ground balls (33) and caused turnovers (15) during the 2026 season, ranking seventh in the American Conference with an average of 2.20 ground balls per game.

Transferring from Saint Francis to play her final two seasons with the 49ers, Burke started all 52 games she saw action in during her collegiate career, 31 of them while representing the Green and White. She racked up a total of 130 ground balls, 84 caused turnovers, and 74 draw controls in four years and leaves the Queen City as Charlotte’s all-time leader in both ground balls (56) and caused turnovers (32).

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