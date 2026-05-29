William States Lee College of Engineering Shines At Charlotte’s 2026 Invention of the Year Awards

By MEENAKSHI NAIR

William States Lee College of Engineering was in the spotlight during UNC Charlotte’s 2026 Invention of the Year Awards, an evening that showcased the university’s growing role as a national engine of innovation, commercialization and technological impact. Engineering innovators took home the grand prize, called the “Excellence Award,” as well as the Physical and Material Sciences category award.

The award ceremony brought together leaders from government, academia, industry and the defense community to recognize inventions with the highest promise for real-world impact.

Honoring Breakthrough Inventions

The Excellence Award was presented to Soumitra R. Joy for a breakthrough in signal transmission using engineered metallic island structures — technology with applications in wearable electronics, resilient communications and next-generation defense systems operating in extreme environments.

Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Soumitra R. Joy joined the University in 2024. He earned his doctorate from University of Michigan in 2020, where he also worked as a graduate student research assistant. Joy began his academic studies at Bangladesh University in 2012 where he completed his undergraduate and graduate studies.

This is the second year a faculty member from the engineering college has been presented this award. In 2025, the Excellence Award recipient was Dr. Tiefu Zhao, Ph.D., who is an Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

Further, the ceremony recognized Robert Keynton, dean of the W.S. Lee College of Engineering, as the founding UNC Charlotte Chapter President of the National Academy of Inventors. The U.S.-based non-profit organization supports and mentors academic inventors whose creations are for the betterment of society. Keyton was elected as a Fellow of NAI in 2017, which is the highest professional distinction awarded to academic inventors. Engineering inventor Stuart Smith of the mechanical engineering and engineering science department was also recognized during the event as an NAI Fellow, elected in 2025.

Celebrating the Moment When Ideas Become Impact

The Invention of the Year Awards were also created to highlight a pivotal — but often unseen — stage in the innovation process: when research evolves into a protected invention with real-world potential.

UNC Charlotte has rapidly increased patent activity and startup formation in recent years, ranking among national leaders in innovation productivity per research dollar. Its discoveries, led by the W.S. Lee College of Engineering, are advancing fields ranging from energy resilience to defense technologies, dual-use systems and advanced manufacturing capabilities essential to supply chain security.

Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber noted that the university’s research enterprise is increasingly translating into real-world impact.

“The ideas and technologies emerging from UNC Charlotte are not just advancing science. They are strengthening our economy, supporting national security and improving lives,” she said.

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